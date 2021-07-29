Entries invited for Mangalam Swaminathan excellence award

The Dr Mangalam Swaminathan Foundation has invited entries for five prestigious national awards in the field of journalism, reporting on medical malpractices and science, excellence in art & culture and social services.
The foundation will be awarding the people for the years 2020 and 2021 as the previous year ceremony could not be held due to the Covid pandemic. The entries shall reach the foundation by Sept 20, 2021, and the award ceremony will be held in the last week of October 2021. For details, visit www.msfoundation.in
