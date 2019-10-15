Ex-minister's judicial custody extended till Oct 25

A special court in Delhi on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of former Minister D K Shivakumar till October 25, even as the Delhi High Court adjourned hearing on his bail petition to October 17.

After judicial custody of Shivakumar in the money laundering case ended, the Enforcement Directorate produced him before special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar for extension of his custody.

Advocate Amit Mahajan appearing for Enforcement Directorate told the court that Shivakumar’s regular bail plea is pending before the Delhi High Court.

The Congress leader alleged that unequal treatment was given to him by jail authorities. While everybody else has been given a chair, he hasn’t been given one, Congress leader said. I am facing severe back pain, he said.

The court, while asking jail authorities to provide him a chair, allowed his family members to meet him in the court lock-up.

Shivakumar was arrested on September 3 in connection with the money laundering case.

Appearing for Shivakumar, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said despite Shivakumar having co-operated with ED during the probe, they kept him in jail. The court can impose any conditions and grant him the bail, he said.

On the ED’s allegation that Shivakumar may escape or tamper evidence and influence witnesses if granted bail, Singhvi said he is an elected representative and has served as minister. He is willing to deposit his passport.

Senior advocate Sidharth Lutra, also appearing for Shivakumar, said though initially Income Tax authorities were probing the case, now it has been transferred to the Enforcement Directorate. Though it was an I-T case, the ED kept him in jail for the past 45 days which was totally illegal. In an I-T case, no person can be kept in jail, he said.