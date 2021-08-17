Expolsives seized in Mangaluru, one held

The seized explosives, include 400 kg of sulphur powder, 350 kg potassium nitrate, 50 kg barium nitrate

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 17 2021, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 14:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 50-year-old man has been arrested and 1,725 kg of explosive materials that were illegally stocked in a building at Bunder in the city were seized, police sources said on Tuesday.

The arrested has been identified as Anand Gatti, a resident of Mudipu in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The seized explosives, include 400 kg of sulphur powder, 350 kg potassium nitrate, 50 kg barium nitrate, 395 kg potassium chlorate, 260 kg alumninium powder, 30 kg lead balls and 240 kg charcoal among other things. The value of the explosives has been estimated at Rs 1.11 lakh.

The seizure was made in a raid after getting a tip-off, the sources said. Deputy commissioner of police (law and order) Hariram Shanker inspected the spot. The accused was running a gun shop in Bunder.

He was produced before the court and remanded to police custody for ten days. Investigation is on to find out whether others are involved the in the illegal act, they said.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
India News

