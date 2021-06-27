First of its kind month-long health check-up for kids to beat Covid starts in Haveri

Haveri hold first of its kind health check-up for kids

PTI
PTI, Haveri,
  • Jun 27 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 14:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a first of its kind exercise in Karnataka, a month-long extensive health check-up drive for children below 16 years has been launched across Haveri district as part of the preparation to face a possible third wave of Covid-19, state Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said.

"Haveri has become the first district in the State to start a first-of-its-kind health check-up drive exclusively for children. We are making sure that no child is malnourished," Bommai, an MLA from Shiggaon in the district, told PTI. During the camp, which started on June 25 and will conclude on July 30, 2.75 lakh children under the age of 16 in the district will be screened, he said, adding, teachers and parents will also be subjected to check-up and vaccinated.

The district Incharge Minister said the drive was started keeping in view the report furnished by the Technical Advisory Committee to the State government, saying that the potential third wave may affect children. "Since it has not been decided yet to vaccinate children, it is important to take care of the health of the children and protect them from malnutrition," the Minister said. Bommai said the screening is taking place in all the Primary Health Centres of the district with an aim to improve the overall health of children.

"The health camp is being organised at all the PHCs covering every village of the district. Paediatricians are conducting health check-up. Later, essential medicines and nutritional kits will also be given to underprivileged children", the Minister said. After screening the children, their biodata will be collected and "health problems", if any, will be monitored for the next four to five months, he added.

