Flood-hit Ramdurg weaver commits suicide

  Sep 15 2019
Ramesha Neelakantappa Havalkoda

A debt-ridden weaver, who had suffered heavy losses in Malaprabha flood in August, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his
house at Halagatti in the taluk on late Saturday night.

Unable to cope up with mounting debts and with no relief coming from the government, Ramesh Neelakantappa Havalkhod (38) took the drastic step, it is said.

The weaver had suffered heavy damages to his house and the power loom after the swollen Malaprabha flooded his village.

Havalkhod had taken loans from Dharmasthala Sangha(SKDRDP) and private moneylenders. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

The Ramdurg police have registered a case of unnatural death and investigations are underway.

