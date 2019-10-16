Flood-hit schools : Edu dept to submit fresh proposal

Flood-affected districts have to wait for few more months for repair of damaged school buildings.

The Primary and Secondary Education Department has decided to submit a fresh proposal to the government seeking separate funds for the construction of new school buildings.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar told reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday that the damaged buildings had been divided into four categories - buildings destroyed, those in dilapidated condition, buildings which have suffered partial damage and those which require minor repairs. Priority will be accorded for building completely damaged buildings.

The department officials informed that 70% of the textbook supply has been completed at flood-affected districts. According to the details provided by the department, 11.40 lakh textbooks were damaged due to floods and it has sourced 4 lakh books from the districts which had excess supply. Printing orders were placed for the remaining 7 lakh books.