Flood in Kodagu: Several villages turn into islands

The trail of destruction following the rain and flood has continued in Kodagu district. Several places, including Kushalnagar, have been inundated in the district.

In addition, several bridges are also submerged in floodwater, resulting in loss of connectivity to the villages. As a result, people are struggling for essential commodities.

Sayi and Kuvempu Layouts in Kushalnagar have turned into a vast water bodies and the residents have vacated their houses.

People from four to five layouts in Kushalnagar have placed their beds, pillows, bedsheets, vessels and gas stove on the attic of the house before leaving for their relatives' house or to the relief centres to protect themselves from the flood. People even carried their pet dogs and cats along with them.

Reptiles, including snakes, were found taking refuge in houses in various layouts in Kushalnagar after holes and burrows in the ground were filled with water.

Chandru from Kushalnagar, one of the flood victims, said, "We have taken gold ornaments and a few clothes along with us while leaving the house fearing the flood. Goddess Cauvery is angry with us every year. My two-storied house is inundated in floodwater."

All the promises of removing silt from the river to check the flooding of the area have not been fulfilled so far, he added.

The work on removing silt from River Cauvery had commenced a few days before the onset of the monsoon. As it was not completed, the flood situation worsened.

Villages of Karadigodu, Guhya, Hodavada, Nelyahudikeri and Bhethri are completely surrounded by floodwater.

The rising water level in Rivers Lakshmanatheertha and Cauvery has submerged coffee plantations and paddy fields, while Bhagamandala, Cherangala and Napoklu have turned into islands. All the connectivity has been lost for the last four days in aforementioned places.

The residents living on the banks of the river have left the domestic animals to the forest for grazing before leaving for relief centres.

Several teams of volunteers have been engaged in rescue operations in the district.