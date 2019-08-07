Flood situation in various parts of Shivamogga district continues to remain grim due to heavy rains that have been lashing the region for the past three days.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in the district following the copious rains. The district administration has issued a flood warning to those residing in areas close to water bodies. To ensure the safety of students, a holiday has been declared for educational institutes on August 7.

Karnataka rains LIVE | Flood situation remains grim in Malnad regions

Houses in low-lying areas across the district were waterlogged. More than 40 houses were damaged and people residing in dilapidated houses were shifted to safer places. Gruel centres have been set up for those affected by the rains. Many farms, areca plantations were inundated due to copious rains. Some villages in the Malnad region were cut off as the roads and bridges were submerged. Around 11,000 acres of paddy fields were inundated in Sagar taluk. Taluk authorities are using boats to relocate villagers of Beesanagadde in Sagar taluk to rehabilitation centres as the road is submerged due to the overflowing Varad river.

In 48 hours, the water level in Linganamakki dam rose by seven feet and in Bhadra by four feet. The inflow of water into Linganamdakki dam was 138038 cusecs and 22,127 cusecs of water into Bhadra dam. As much as 95,135 cusecs of water has been released from 20 crest gates of Tunga dam at Gajanur near Shivamogga. Power supply was disrupted in many parts of the district as electric poles were uprooted due to strong winds.

Helpline Centre

The district administration has already issued flood warning signal to people residing in areas close to the water bodies as rivers, tanks are in full spate. People can dial the toll-free number-1077 or 08182271101 to air their rain-related grievances with the authorities concerned. As a precautionary, measure, the city corporation has asked people residing on the bank of the river to move to a safer place as it is flowing above the danger level. People of the city can dial the helpline number 18004257677 to share their rain-related grievances.