Flood threat in Krishna river basin in Belagavi

Heavy rains in the Western Ghats region in Maharashtra and in the catchments of river Krishna and its tributaries in the district have been posing a flood threat along the banks of rivers on Friday.

Rivers Vrdganga and Doodhganga tributaries of river Krishna were flowing near danger mark in Nippani and Chikkodi taluks. A huge inflow of waters in the river Vedganga has resulted in the river overflowing on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway and traffic movement being diverted from the busy route.

Water inflow in river Krishna at Kallol barrage crossed one lakh cusecs. Water was spreading beyond the banks.

Residents from villages downstream Malaprabha dam in Savadatti taluk have been asked to move to safety with waters to be discharged as it has been receiving over 30,000 cusecs inflow. The maximum water storage level in the dam is 2079 feet and it reached 2069 feet on Friday morning.

Hidkal Dam across river Ghataprabha has been receiving over 50,000 cusecs inflow.