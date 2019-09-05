Floods: CM to meet Modi and seek interim relief

The state government will formally submit a memorandum seeking Rs 38,000 crore toward flood relief to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru on Friday night.

“PM Modi is coming and we will meet him to seek interim relief. The last time we met him, he asked us to give a proposal. We have now estimated flood damages to the tune of Rs 38,000 crore,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters.

A delegation, led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, will submit a memorandum to Modi, Ashoka said. Yediyurappa will receive Modi at the Yelahanka Air Force station on Friday night.

“Meanwhile, we are going ahead with our priority of ensuring those displaced with the floods get all the help they need. We are giving Rs 50,000 to those who want to erect temporary sheds and not rent out accommodation,” he said. “We are also identifying land to build new homes. Each home will be situated on a minimum 30x40 site.”