Flower show in Mandya, Chamarajanagar from January 26

A replica of Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam and Mysuru Palace will be the cynosure of all eyes in the flower show in Mandya.

The Horticulture department has organised the flower show from January 26 to February 2, as part of Republic Day, at Kaveri Park, here.

Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh said, “A replica of Shivalinga, pyramid, hanging basket will be other attractions. Artwork of mother and son, Melukote Yoga Narasimhaswamy Temple, using sand are also on display.”

The DC said, “Farmers will be educated about a variety of grains, agro-forestry, social forestry, and organic farming.”

Chamarajanagar

In Chamarajanagar, the authorities have organised a three-day fruit and flower show from Sunday on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The Horticulture department is organising the show from January 26 to 28. The event is aimed to spread knowledge on horticulture crops among farmers and the public.

A model of goopura of Chamarajeshwara temple, Shivalinga, Nandi, elephant, peacock, and rocket, among others, will be the attractions in the event.

Life-size models of Indian fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh, former chief minister D Devaraj Urs, Swami Vivekananda, former president of India A P J Abdul Kalam, Kannada poets, created in watermelon will be other attractions.

As many as four artistes are creating models using fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, pumpkin and brinjal, said S Bharath of Bengaluru-based BK Groups.

The Horticulture department has asked all the 22 government departments to participate in the event, to create awareness about their respective departments.