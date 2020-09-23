Four elephants in Malnad region to get radio collars

In an effort to check the elephant menace in the Malnad region of Hassan district, the Forest Department has got permission to fix radio collars on the wild elephants.

In the first phase, radio collars would be affixed on four elephants of different herds. The department sought permission to fix radio collars on four more elephants and the government has responded positively. The works would be started after the rain subsides in the region.

The radio collars help department personnel to track the movements of elephants. A special App has been created for this. This would help to track the movements of elephant herds, and in case they are near the populated area, the App would help the department personnel to drive them away into the forest.

According to sources in the Forest department, the number of elephants in Malnad region has crossed 55 to 60. Some jumbos stray into the coffee plantations, paddy fields destroying the crops. Sometimes, they even camp in coffee plantations for a few days.