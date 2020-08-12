Four Karnataka police personnel among 121 chosen for Home Minister's medal for excellence in investigations

Around 120 police personnel, including four from Karnataka Police, were on Wednesday chosen for the prestigious 'Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for the year 2020.

From Karnataka, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudhir M Hegde, DySP Ashoka D, Inspector Prashanth Babu D M and Head Constable Sridhira H S have been chosen for the award.

Two CBI officers -- Inspectors Rakesh Ranjan and Vijaya Vaishnavi -- posted in Bengaluru have also been selected for the award.

This medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such Excellence in Investigation by investigating officers.

Altogether 121 police personnel have been chosen for this year's award. The list also included 21 women police personnel.

The CBI, the premier investigating agency of the country, tops the list with 15 of its officials getting the award followed by 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, eight from Uttar Pradesh Police and seven each are from Kerala and West Bengal Police.

Five personnel from the National Investigation Agency also have bagged the award.