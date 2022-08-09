Full tank capacity of cars 45l with extra space: Dealers

The petroleum dealers federation in the state on Monday said the fuel tanks of cars are not calibrated and hence take more fuel than the 'full tank' capacity, which is usually believed to be 45 litres, and is similarly advertised by manufacturers.

The Akhila Karnataka Federation of Petroleum Dealers (AKFPD) said an incident involving an i20 car in a Mysuru petrol station has prompted them to come up with the clarification. The owner of the car arrived at the UMS fuel station on JLB Road, Mysuru, and asked for "full tank" of diesel. The car was filled with 53.2 litres by the attendant of the fuel station. However, the customer and passengers started arguing that the capacity of the tank is 45 litres only and there was an error in the dispensing unit.

The customer and his friends were taken to a company showroom where the tank was removed, and the quantity of the fuel inside was measured, which confirmed that the tank held 53.2 litres of fuel. The Federation attached a clarification from an authorised Hyundai dealer stating that though the fuel tank capacity of i20 car was 45 litres, an additional space was provided for safety. "Some extra space is provided in fuel tanks for expansion of gases of the fuel in it as a safety measure. The customer should not fill the tank beyond the prescribed limit as specified by the manufacturer," the Hyundai dealer said.

AKFPD's A Taranath said many customers have faced similar issue at fuel stations. "Some customers relent after we explain, however, it is difficult to convince everyone".