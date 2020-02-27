Gandhians, activists demand action against Yatnal

Condemning BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's Pakistani agent and fake freedom fighter jibe at the Gandhian H S Doreswamy, activists and students on Thursday slammed the ruling BJP for not initiating any action against the legislator.

Speaking at a protest at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, activist Nagaragere Ramesh, who described himself as a friend of Doreswamy, decried Yatnal's comments as part of a larger framework by the BJP to delegitimise the independence movement.

"We have had a sudden string of BJP leaders coming out with these provocative statements. Recently, there was Anantkumar Hegde claiming that the "Gandhi-led freedom struggle was 'drama'. On some level, I think there is an understanding within the BJP to execute these personal attacks," he said.

"Calling Doreswamy a fake freedom fighter and a Pakistani agent is an insult to a man who has sacrificed everything for the country," he added.

Dr Wooday Krishna, president of the Karnataka Gandhi Smarak Nidhi said any attack on Gandhi and his legacy was by extension, an attack on the Bhavan.

"We have submitted a memorandum to the chief minister demanding action against Yatnal," he said.