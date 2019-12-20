Good news for state on Kalasa-Banduri, says Javadekar

The Centre will give good news to Karnataka on Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said here, on Friday.

Since Mahadayi water dispute between Karnataka and Goa is pending in the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Environment and Forests put on hold the environment clearances given to the project, he said. “Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai also met me on this issue,” he said, adding that either Karnataka and Goa have to amicably settle the issue or will have to wait for the Supreme Court judgement on the issue.