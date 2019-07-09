Government schools’ bandh successful

As many as 45,000 government schools remained shut on Tuesday after the teachers went on a strike urging government meet their various demands.

The Karnataka State Government Primary School Teachers Association had called for the strike last week.

Teachers boycotted the classes forcing authorities to close them for a day. According to office-bearers of the association, one of the major demands was to extend the pay scale of PU Teachers even to the graduate teachers working at various government primary schools.

Another demand was to open pre-primary classes at all the government schools and also revert to the old pension scheme and covering teachers under sixth pay commission.

The association has also warned of boycotting Teachers’ Day on if their demands are not met. Teachers in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Hassan districts had applied for leave en masse.

Though the schools were not closed at Mysuru, classes were not held.

Primary schools remained closed across Hassan district for the day.

The teachers had informed about the strike in advance to the students.