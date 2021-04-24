H D Kumaraswamy recovers from Covid-19

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 24 2021, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 14:32 ist
H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH file photo

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said Saturday that he had recovered from Covid-19, exactly a week after he contracted the infection.

“Thanks to all your love, concern and prayers, I have recovered from Covid-19 and I have come back home from the hospital,” Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.

The JD(S) leader was admitted to Apollo Hospital on Bannerghatta Road.

“Based on doctors’ advice, it won’t be possible for me to meet the public for another two weeks,” he said, requesting cooperation from people.

H D Kumaraswamy
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

