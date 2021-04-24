H D Kumaraswamy recovers from Covid-19

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said Saturday that he had recovered from Covid-19, exactly a week after he contracted the infection.

“Thanks to all your love, concern and prayers, I have recovered from Covid-19 and I have come back home from the hospital,” Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.

ನಿಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಪ್ರೀತಿ, ಅಕ್ಕರೆ, ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆಯ ಫಲವಾಗಿ ನಾನು ಇಂದು ಕೊರೋನಾ ಸೋಂಕಿನಿಂದ ಚೇತರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಿಂದ ಮನೆಗೆ ಬಂದಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಕಾಳಜಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಪ್ರಣಾಮಗಳು.

The JD(S) leader was admitted to Apollo Hospital on Bannerghatta Road.

“Based on doctors’ advice, it won’t be possible for me to meet the public for another two weeks,” he said, requesting cooperation from people.