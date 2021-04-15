H K Patil asks state to declare health emergency

Senior Congress leader H K Patil on Wednesday asked the state government to declare a ‘health emergency’ while criticising “unscientific” decisions such as the night curfew.

In a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Patil recommended a number of measures to the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Declare and implement a health emergency,” Patil wrote. “Nothing will be achieved with measures such as the corona curfew, which has become a laughing stock.”

The former minister also urged the government to ramp up testing with temporary facilities at crowded places and ensure easy availability of medicines at pharmacies. “Create a system for sufficient supply of oxygen. If needed, close down for a while those industries that use oxygen,” he stated.