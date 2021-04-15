H K Patil asks state to declare health emergency

H K Patil asks state to declare health emergency

The former minister also urged the government to ramp up testing with temporary facilities

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 15 2021, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 04:03 ist
H K Patil. Credit: DH file photo

Senior Congress leader H K Patil on Wednesday asked the state government to declare a ‘health emergency’ while criticising “unscientific” decisions such as the night curfew.

In a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Patil recommended a number of measures to the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Read | H D Kumaraswamy blames govt’s laxity for second Covid wave

“Declare and implement a health emergency,” Patil wrote. “Nothing will be achieved with measures such as the corona curfew, which has become a laughing stock.”

The former minister also urged the government to ramp up testing with temporary facilities at crowded places and ensure easy availability of medicines at pharmacies. “Create a system for sufficient supply of oxygen. If needed, close down for a while those industries that use oxygen,” he stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

H K Patil
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA makes music with outer space data

NASA makes music with outer space data

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

 