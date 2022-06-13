Happy to see more women in armed forces: President

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed confidence on Monday that more and more girl cadets will "contribute to defending the nation and play their role in nation-building".

Kovind was speaking here at the inauguration of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Rashtriya Military School, which was established in 1946.

"As the Supreme Commander, I am happy to see the rising number of women in armed forces, even in combat roles," Kovind said, citing the example of Captain Abhilasha Barak who became the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as a combat aviator.

Kovind pointed out that girl cadets will get admission into all Rashtriya Military Schools across the country from this academic year. "As you all know, starting this year, the gates of the National Defence Academy have also been opened for girls. Our daughters are breaking many glass ceilings and setting new records in various fields, making the country proud," the President said. "When I travel to different universities and institutes across the country, I witness many instances of girls outshining boys," he added.

The Rashtriya Military School was started on August 1, 1946, by King George VI as the Royal Indian Military College. The school currently has cadets from 23 states. Kovind complimented the school for organising a 10-day cycling expedition covering 1,800 km narrating stories of India's freedom struggle.

Kovind said one of the school's alumni Capt Gurbachan Singh Salaria was posthumously given India's highest gallantry award (Param Vir Chakra). "I have been delighted to confer Distinguished Service Decorations on some of the alumni of your school at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Kovind said, pointing to Vice Chief of Naval Staff SN Ghormade who received the Param Vishisht Seva Medal recently.

Also, Kovind said Lt Gen CP Cariappa, who was in the audience, had served as his military secretary and is an Ati Vishisht Seva Medal awardee.

Praising Karnataka, Kovind said the state had emerged as a centre of modern education and technology. "...Karnataka got the top rank among all the states in the latest India Innovation Index. Bengaluru has emerged as a globally comparable centre of learning, technology and enterprise. I'm told that in a recent report, Bengaluru figured among the top five venture-capital-funding-hubs across the world in 2021," he said.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Shantinagar MLA NA Haris among others were present.