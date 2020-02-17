Hazardous waste from Kerala: Yediyurappa asks DCs to be alert

Reacting to the report in DH on Sunday about hazardous waste from Kerala being dumped in Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has instructed officials to check such activities.

He said the state government has taken serious note of the report on dumping of bio-medical waste and bio-waste by people from Kerala in areas bordering Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts.

“I have directed the deputy commissioners of these districts, the environment department and pollution control board to take stock of the situation and check surreptitious activities of individuals and agencies from Kerala who are indulging in this illegal activity,” Yediyurappa said.

“I have also directed the officials to prevent the use of this bio-medical waste by jaggery units as fuel,” the chief minster added.