HC directs Karnataka govt not to declare results of II PU fresher candidates

Don't declare II PU fresher candidates' results: HC

A division bench headed by Justice B V Nagarathna was hearing a petition

Ambarish Bhat
Ambarish Bhat, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 17 2021, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 14:45 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH Photo

The High Court on Thursday directed the state government not to declare the results of II PU fresher candidates till the expert committee decides on the promotion policy.

A division bench headed by Justice B V Nagarathna was hearing a petition filed challenging the decision of the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) to promote only regular/fresher students of II PU while holding examinations for repeaters.  

The petition alleged that it would amount to discrimination if only repeaters and private candidates are asked to take up the examinations.

