HC refuses to stay ED summons to DK Shivakumar

In a major setback to former minister and powerful leader of Karnataka Congress DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday refused to stay the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case. The Congress MLA from Kanakapura and a few others had filed a petition before the HC seeking cancellation of summons issued by the ED.

The single judge bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar dismissed the petition filed by DK Shivakumar and four others. Income Tax officials had raided the properties of DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru and New Delhi on 2 August 2017 and had seized unaccounted cash over Rs 8.59 Cr. The ED had issued summons to Shivakumar to appear for questioning in connection with the IT riads. Cases have been registered under Section 277 and 278 of the Income Tax act of 1961 and Sections 120(B), 193 and 199 of IPC against DK Shivakumar, Sachin Narayana, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and Rajendra.

The ED officials had issued summons to Shivakumar in December 2018 on charges of money laundering after IT sleuths recovered unaccounted cash from a flat owned by Shivakumar in New Delhi. The High Court bench also expressed that it is for the agencies (IT or ED) to decide whether the offence is made out or not under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PML) Act while dismissing the petitions.

Following the judgement, DK Shivakumar reportedly rushed to his advocate’s office near High Grounds and consulted about the future course of action. Sources close to the former minister revealed DH that Shivakumar—often hailed as troubleshooter of state Congress is likely to appeal against the verdict in Supreme Court on Friday.