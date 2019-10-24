HC seeks action-taken report on Pavagada water woes

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday asked the state government for an update on action taken by it to supply adequate drinking water to villages of the parched Pavagada taluk in Tumakuru district.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar, was hearing a public interest petition filed by D A Amarnath, a resident of Ponnasamudra in Pavagada taluk.

The bench observed that the court had directed the state government, deputy commissioner of Tumakuru, Zilla Panchayat CEO and all departments concerned in its order, dated July 13, 2015, to provide adequate drinking water for the villages of Pavagada taluk.

The court directed the Zilla Panchayat CEO to file a status report on the supply of drinking water to the villages in Pavagada taluk, and the deputy commissioner to submit a report on the delay in compliance with the direction of the court before November 22.

HC notice to DGP, UIDAI

The high court issued a notice to the DG-IGP and Commissioner of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), seeking their opinion on sharing the Aadhaar information with the police for identification of unidentified dead bodies during the investigation.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice SR Krishna Kumar was hearing a public interest petition filed by former IPS officer Ulfath Hussain (retd IGP). The petitioner sought the intervention of the high court in the interest of the justice to direct Central government to share the Aadhaar information with the police for identification of dead bodies.

The petitioner contended that according to statistics revealed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), in 2015, 34,592 dead bodies have not been identified. In Bengaluru city, 237 dead bodies in 2016, 178 in 2017 and 140 in 2018 have not been identified.