HC stays Belagavi complex construction

The Karnataka High Court issued a stay order on the construction of commercial complex of 115 shops at Gandhi Nagar in Belagavi city for not taking permission from the Belagavi Urban Development Authority (BUDA), on Thursday.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice SR Krishan Kumar was hearing public interest petition filed by Rafeeq Khanapuri.

Advocate for the complex owner K K Bagwan and advocate for another respondent

Jai Kisan Wholesale Merchants’ Association submitted that the owner has taken the oral permission from the authorities while the bench has asked whether the

owner obtained permission from the urban development authority.

Advocate for the petitioner Arjun R Khot contended that the owner of the complex and the merchants’ association have been constructing the commercial complex on 8.34 acres of land without obtaining permission from the BUDA.