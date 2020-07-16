HC tells govt to modify circular on beds in pvt hospitals

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to modify its circular dated July 15 addressing the issue of allocation of beds at private hospitals.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka asked the state to also implement the directions of the Supreme Court in its June 19 order.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions on Covid-19 issues. Additional Government Advocate informed the court that a notification was issued on July 15, making it mandatory for all hospitals to display at the reception counter. He further submitted that grievances related to denial of beds can also be sent on email at - 1912covid19helpline@gmail.com or WhatsApp on 9480812450.

"...Continuation of large number of grievances regarding monitoring of allocation of beds in private hospitals, it is appropriate that the state modifies its circular dated July 15, 2020 by incorporating a direction to set out a specific telephone number on which a patient or relative can lodge grievance while admitting in a particular hospital. It is necessary for the state to invoke various provisions of Disaster Management Act by issuing directions to all private hospitals. If such directions are issued action including penal can be taken against defying hospitals,’’ the bench said.

It also directed the government to form an expert team of doctors for supervision of Covid-19 hospitals as per SC orders.