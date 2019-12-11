HD Kumaraswamy is losing popularity: GT Devegowda

JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda on Wednesday said that JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy should be cautious before making any statement.

Devegowda was speaking to reporters, at Jayapura village, here.

He said, Kumaraswamy, who served as Chief Minister for two times, had a good number of followers. "No other CM had followers like him. But, he is losing popularity because of his irresponsible statements," Devegowda said.

Blaming Kumaraswamy for accusing Devegowda of involving in anti-party activities during bypolls, Devegowda said, "I had told Kumaraswamy directly that Congress party wins in Hunsur segment and I remained neutral."

Devegowda said, his son, also MDCC president G D Harishgowda, is independent and he might have worked for Congress candidate.

For a query that BJP candidate A H Vishwanath's allegation that Devegowda supported Congress, Devegowda said Vishwanath was defeated as he neglected local leaders.