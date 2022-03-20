HDK seeks Rs 25L relief to kin of Pavagada victims

HDK seeks Rs 25L relief to kin of Pavagada accident victims

The negligence of Transport Department officials was the main reason for the accident, he said

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 20 2022, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 02:45 ist
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy urged the state government to increase compensation to the victims of the bus accident near Pavagada, Tumakuru district, to at least Rs 25 lakh. He also sought action against Transport department officials for dereliction of duty, blaming them for the accident.

The negligence of Transport Department officials was the main reason for the accident, which left six dead, including students, the former CM said. "Chief minister should take the incident seriously and announce a large amount as relief," he said. The government has announced Rs five lakh relief for those who perished in the accident.

Kumaraswamy, in a series of tweets, noted that there were complaints that though the injured were in hospitals at Bengaluru and Tumakuru, they were not getting the required treatment. "State government should take note of it and appoint an in-charge officer to ensure free treatment to all the injured victims," he said.

Noting that Pavagada was a border taluk and backward region, he said that people of the region were facing a lot of inconvenience due to inadequate transport facilities. Around 25% of the villages do not have bus service. Government should immediately provide KSRTC bus services to all villages, he added.

Pavagada
Bengaluru
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka Politics

