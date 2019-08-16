Heavy rain lashes Hosapete for 4 hours

Normal life was disrupted in Hosapete as heavy rain lashed the town for about for hours in the evening.

The showers which began at 4 in the noon lasted till 8 pm. College Road, one of the major stretches in the town was marooned with knee-deep water. Rainwater overflowed from blocked drainage. Motorists had a tough time navigating flooded roads.

There was heavy waterlogging in Chapparadahalli, Basaveshwara layout, Chittawadgi, Patel Nagar, Ballari Road and Hampi Road. Barring KSRTC buses no other vehicle plied on the roads. Water from Vijayanagar distributory canal gushed into houses in Ranipet. People were seen draining water from their houses.

A huge quantity of water entered into the office of the assistant commissioner on Sandur road. The staff at the office had a tough time in ensuring files are not drenched. The office premises had turned in to a mini pool. There was huge traffic jam on Main Bazaar, Hampi Road and College Road as all the vehicle started moving once the rain stopped.

There have been reports of copious rain in Hampi, Kamalapur, Seetharama Tanda, Nallapur, Chinnapura, Byluvaddigeri, Vaddarahalli and other places.