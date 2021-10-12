Higher education council signs MoU with Nasscom for skill-based courses

The Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) entered into an MoU with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), on Tuesday, to introduce three new courses.

This will provide industry-based skill-oriented experiences to students pursuing higher education.

In his speech on the occasion, Higher Education and IT/BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said, “All universities in the state are covered under the MoU. It will benefit more than 5 lakh students studying in govt and private

institutions.”

He said the skill development courses were available on the ‘future skills prime’ platform of Nasscom to all students and faculty members of higher education institutions of Karnataka.

“Skill development needs to focus on aligning courses with standards, faculty training and infrastructure resources. All three aspects are considered in this initiative. The courses available on ‘future skills prime’ are as per the national occupational standards of the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). All these courses will have online access for both faculty and students. Those who want to learn these courses can access it on computers as well as tablets/smartphones,” the minister said.

Under the MoU, three courses on digital fluency, artificial intelligence and cyber security will become part of the curriculum.

They will be made available free of cost to non-computer science students and faculty members. All these courses will have the theory and practical components guaranteeing skill development among learners, the minister said.

As per study reports, though the Indian IT services industry has a potential to touch $300-350 billion in revenues by 2025, the lack of digital talent will be a major challenge to be resolved in reaching this milestone.

The demand for digital skills in India is eight times what is available and will rise 20 times by 2024, he said.

