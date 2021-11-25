66 medical students test positive for Covid-19 in Dharwad

As many as 66 students of a medical college at Sattur near Dharwad have tested positive for Covid-19, following which two hostels have been sealed down.

Confirming the development, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that the number might go up as the students had participated in an event at the college recently.

As a precautionary measure, two hostels of SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital have been sealed down and further tests are being done.

All who have tested positive are first-year students. Many of the students studying in the college are from other states.

Following the development, the police have cordoned off the premises, and health officials and personnel have been deployed in addition to the hospital staff. The Deputy Commissioner too visited the medical college.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: