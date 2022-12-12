CM Bommai to virtually launch 438 Namma Clinics on December 14

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate 438 Namma Clinics at Bhairidevarakoppa in the city on December 14.

Deputy commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said the state government will start the Namma Clinics in urban areas in the state to give primary health services to the urban poor. Bommai will launch the Namma Clinic at Renuka Nagar in the Bhairidevarakoppa area and will later virtually launch all 438 clinics in the state.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, District In-charge Minister Halappa Achar and MLAs will participate in the programme, he added.

Namma Clinics will provide primary treatment to the urban poor. If a patient requires higher treatment, the clinic's doctors will refer them to advanced hospitals. These clinics will work to improve community health, he said.

On the occasion, District Health Officer Shashi Patil said the Namma Clinic would have a 1,000 sqft built-up area with a waiting room, outpatient room, vaccination room, laboratory, Yoga room, medicine distributing room, administrative office and separate toilets for men and women have been constructed.

In each clinic, a doctor, nurse, laboratory technician, assistant, and helper will be working. The clinics are open from 9 am to 4.30 pm from Monday to Saturday, she added.