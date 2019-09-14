Vested interests behind Vokkaliga protest: Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday charged that some vested interests staged protest in the name of Vokkaliga community against the arrest of former minister D K Shivakumar by the ED.

Somebody engaged in corruption cannot be left out just for his community. Shivakumar has to answer how he and his daughter's properties increased drastically so fast, Joshi said.

Congress leaders staging that protest is their tragedy. We also have members of that community in our party, he noted.

People would not entertain such protests in the name of caste. Earlier also, many politicians were arrested, jailed and acquitted too. People have voted for Narendra Modi to root out corruption, Joshi added.