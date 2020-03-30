Hundreds of acres destroyed in wildfire

Hundreds of acres destroyed in wildfire

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS,
  • Mar 30 2020, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 00:05 ist
Smoke billows from the forest under Kollegal Wildlife range, Biligiri Ranganatha Tiger Reserve, in Hanur, Chamarajanagar district on Monday.

Vegetation on hundreds of acres of forest was destroyed in wildfire at Kollegal wildlife range, under Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve, on Monday afternoon.

The fire was spotted near Gundal and continued till evening. According to Forest department officials, it is the handiwork of some miscreants.

By the time the department personnel rushed to the spot, hundreds of acres was gutted. BRT Tiger Reserve Deputy Conservator of Forest G Santosh Kumar said, "The fire was doused by the personnel by evening and prevented it from spreading further. They are still camping in the region. The exact loss is yet to be ascertained."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Tiger Reserve
Karnataka
Wildfire
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

 