I am man of of 1% honesty: Anand Singh

Forest Minister Anand Singh on Wednesday termed himself as a man of 1% honesty.

"I am not 99% honest in my life. I am a man of 1% honesty. I will try to be more honest. I will increase it by another one per cent, but not 100%," he said at a programme organised by Adinath Shwethambar Sangh.

Singh added, "I listen to the message of religious leaders and try to be on the path of religion. Sometimes I commit mistakes but then apologise. I seek God's blessings and carry out 1% work. I need the blessings of religious masters to execute good works."