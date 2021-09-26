IAF Training Command gets new commanding officer

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh took over as Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C) of Training Command on September 25.

Commissioned in the flying branch of the Indian Air Force in December 1982 as a helicopter pilot, the Air Marshal is a 39-year veteran of the service and also a qualified flying instructor. According to a statement, he has 6,600 hours of operational and instructional flying.

During his illustrious career in the IAF, the Air Officer has held numerous command and staff appointments. He was the Station Commander of a frontline airbase.

As an Air Vice Marshal, he held the coveted appointments of Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Joint Operations) at HQ Integrated Defence Staff, Senior Officer-in-Charge Administration at HQ Eastern Air Command, Senior Air and Administrative Staff Officer at HQ Maintenance Command. As an Air Marshal he served as Senior Air Staff Officer, Southern Air Command and Director General (Inspection & Safety) at Air Headquarters.

Prior to taking over as AOC-in-C of Training Command he held the appointment of AOC-in-C HQ Southern Air Command. The Air Marshal is an alumnus of National Defence Academy.