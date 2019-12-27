II PU draft admission tickets available online

The Department of Pre-University Education has uploaded the draft admission tickets of the candidates appearing for II PU exams scheduled to be held in March 2020.

The draft admission tickets have been uploaded on the department's online portal on Friday, said an official communication from the department.

The principals of the colleges have been directed to download and distribute the draft copy to the students. Students should verify the details mentioned on the admission ticket and confirm.

In case of any changes, the principal or the staff of the college have to bring it to the computer section of the department in person, and make the changes by submitting necessary documents before January 6th, 2020.