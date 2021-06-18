II PUC students may get only marks not grades

It looks like the Department of Pre-university Education will award only marks instead of both marks and grades for second PUC students who have been declared pass this year.

Sources in the department said a 12-member committee, constituted to submit a report on promoting even repeaters students, has submitted its interim report. "The committee has recommended to provide only marks and also to consider promoting repeater candidates too," said a source from the department.

According to the committee members and also the department officials, giving both grading and marks will be a black mark for this particular batch of students as their marks cards will look unique and they will be termed as 'Covid Pass'.

Though it was announced to give grades instead of marks in the beginning, the department later discussed providing both grades and marks.

"We will wait for the final report from the committee and submit it before the government. Following the directions from the government, we will announce the method," the official source added.

Meanwhile, the department is yet to finalise on weightage to be considered from SSLC and first PUC performance of second PUC students while declaring their results.