Income ceiling relaxed for housing scheme in Karnataka

The state government has relaxed the income limit for beneficiaries under the Chief Ministers' One Lakh Housing Scheme.

Housing Minister V Somanna told reporters that those earning Rs 3 lakh or less per annum can apply for houses under the housing scheme aimed at the urban poor. Earlier, the limit was Rs 87,000 per annum.

He said that the majority of applications received under the scheme were from those outside Bengaluru. Now, the government has imposed a condition that applicants under the scheme should prove that they are residing in Bengaluru for at least six months.

Work on the scheme was hampered due to the Covid-19 pandemic as the government has planned to complete all the one lakh houses by July 30. "As of now, we have sanctioned around 46,000 houses. On August 15, the government will hand over 5,000 houses to beneficiaries," Somanna said.

The government will identify all beneficiaries for the one lakh houses by the end of September this year, he added.