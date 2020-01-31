Indians overseas in panic, courtesy Modi govt: DKS

Indians living in the United States are facing ‘humiliation’ because of decisions the Modi administration has taken, Congress leader D K Shivakumar said Friday, basing his charge on a meeting he had with an Indian-American delegation.

“Just now an American delegation came...they said they’re feeling humiliated and they’re being asked tough questions on whatever is happening in India... all the discrimination,” Shivakumar told reporters, referring to the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“There’s a black spot for India. All our youths, the cream of India who are working all over the world, are having to hang their heads in shame. They’re in panic,” Shivakumar said.

He said this when asked about the Union Budget slated to be presented on February 1. “Let’s see what the Union Budget has in store. People are leaving the country. They want to shift out. As far as our state is concerned, we’re not getting enough benefits compared to other states,” he said.

Shivakumar, who is the frontrunner to become the next KPCC president, rejected claims that the Congress was facing a leadership crisis in the state. “Who said there’s a leadership crisis? Don’t drag the KPCC president’s post to the street.”