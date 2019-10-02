IRCTC to take over Golden Chariot: Angadi

Pavan Kumar H, DH News Service, Huballi ,
  • Oct 02 2019, 22:27pm ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2019, 22:41pm ist
The Golden Chariot.

Minster of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said on Wednesday that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) will take over the service of the luxury train - the Golden Chariot.

Speaking after inaugurating the second entry point to the Hubballi railway station here on Wednesday, Angadi said the state government had given its approval for the IRCTC to take over the service that has now been discarded.

The state government had pushed the chariot into a loss-making venture, he said and added that the IRCTC would try to bring back the chariot’s glory days. The golden chariot is expected to rerun from January.

