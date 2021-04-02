Issues in BJP with K S Eshwarappa writing to Governor will be sorted out: Kateel

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the issues related to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa writing to Governor Vajubhai Vala, accusing Yediyurappa of interfering in his department, will be sorted out within two days.

“We will speak to all the MLAs of the party. BJP National General Secretary (Karnataka in-charge) Arun Singh too has spoken on the issue. I am confident that the issue will be sorted out after speaking to Eshwarappa and others individually,” said Kateel to mediapersons in Mangaluru.

“K S Eshwarappa is a senior leader and the minister in the government. He has written letters to all of us and the same letter has been given to the Governor as well,” said the BJP State President.

Minister Eshwarappa had approached Raj Bhavan two days ago with a formal complaint against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s “direct interference” in the affairs of his department. He had accused Yediyurappa of interfering in his department in violation of the Karnataka (Transaction of Business) Rules on division of power in the Cabinet.

To a query on former Siddaramaiah reacting to K S Eshwarappa’s letter to the Governor, Kateel said “the issue is not as embarassing that of Rahul Gandhi tearing the ordinance of then UPA government led by Manmohan Singh to save convicted legislators from disqualification in the past.”

BJP will win

The State President asserted that the BJP will win all three by-elections in Karnataka. Bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency and two Karnataka assembly constituencies — Basavakalyan and Maski ­—will be held on April 17. However, the infight in Congress is continuing.

Nalin Kumar Kateel refused to comment on the sleaze CD issue and said that the investigation is in progress. The truth will come out after the investigation, he added.