IT manager’s KSPCB posting raises brows

In a controversial move, the state government transferred an IFS officer from the post of the member secretary of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), facilitating an IT manager to take over the coveted position while qualified officials continue to wait for postings.

The government issued a notification on Wednesday evening transferring IFS officer Girish H C from KSPCB. Within hours, KSPCB chairman Shanth A Thimmaiah issued an office memorandum giving Suri Payala, an IT manager at KSPCB, the additional charge of member secretary “till further orders”.

Top officials in the Forest and Environment wing said the appointment violates Section 4(2)(f) of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

The Act, amended after court directions, stipulates that a full-time member secretary having “such qualifications knowledge and experience of scientific, engineering or management aspects of pollution control” should be appointed.

“There were several officers waiting for posting. The government keeps them waiting and effects a lone transfer. I have nothing more to say,” a senior official said.

Officials in the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) confirmed that at least one IFS officer was waiting for posting for over three months. “The file (for posting) was put up some time ago,” an official said.

DH reached out to Payala to check whether he has the additional qualifications required to meet the conditions laid down by the Water Act and the guidelines framed by the government.

“I’m an IT engineer. This is a temporary posting. As per KCSR (rules), if a post lies vacant, the next in line may be given charge,” he said.

The speed with which the KSPCB chairman moved to “fill” the post has raised several questions. At least three officials said Payala was a distant relative of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah; one of them said Girish was transferred to arrange for the additional charge.

To a question on him being a relative of Siddaramaiah, Payala said: “This is a decision by the chairman of the board and not the government. If the chairman tells me to give charge to someone else tomorrow, I will do that...This is a temporary (arrangement). It may be a week or it may be 10 days,” he said.

KSPCB chairman Shanth Thimmaiah did not respond to queries.

A retired official who worked as chairman of the board said though additional charges in general were supposed to be short-term arrangements, governments have routinely exploited them.

“The temporary arrangement can be continued by those in power to favour some persons,” he said.