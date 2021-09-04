It’s a tightrope walk for BJP over Yediyurappa’s planned yatra

His political opponents will vouch for B S Yediyurappa’s never-say-die attitude.

The senior BJP leader is determined to stay mighty with his much-anticipated tour of the state to strengthen the party cadre for the 2023 Assembly elections, a plan he announced soon after stepping down as chief minister.

Yediyurappa’s tour plan coincides with the BJP actively trying to slide out of the shadows of its tallest leader in Karnataka.

Also, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing that the BJP will fight the next election under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s stewardship, there is speculation surrounding Yediyurappa’s tour plans: what is the former CM up to?

Several BJP leaders talk about the possibility of Yediyurappa cancelling his ‘yatra,’ even as those close to the Lingayat strongman insist it is very much on.

Yediyurappa, 78, who quit in a tearful adieu on July 26, has kept a low profile without revealing much about his ‘yatra’.

However, what appeared to be a solo tour is now projected as a full-fledged campaign.

“After Ganesha Chathurthi, I will sit with the state BJP president, Cabinet ministers and discuss on the districts I have to travel for party organisation. We will go together. I won’t go alone,” Yediyurappa says.

With this, the Yediyurappa camp has put the ball in the BJP’s court to chalk out a tour plan for the 4-time CM.

All eyes will be on the next state BJP core committee meeting, where the ‘yatra’ issue is likely to come up for discussion.

Given the stature of the Shikaripura MLA, the BJP is expected to remain cautious about rubbing him the wrong way.

Political analyst Sandeep Shastri sees Yediyurappa’s role being limited to a senior mentor and guide for the party.

“He has made it clear that he is not retiring from active politics and has a job of securing victory for the BJP in the next elections,” Shastri observes.

Though the former CM is keen on a statewide tour, it is important to understand that Yediyurappa has not been able to do what he wanted when he was in power for two years.

The Central leadership holds more sway over the affairs of the state unit now than before, Shastri says.

Bommai is seen as a reconciler with the ability to address any conflicts emerging out of a possible Yediyurappa ‘yatra’.

There’s no opposition to Yediyurappa’s ‘yatra,’ BJP general secretary N Ravikumar maintains.

“We will sit, talk and chalk out the details in the next core committee meeting,” he says.

Also, the ‘yatra’ won’t affect Bommai in any way, he adds.

Sources told DH that among the prime objectives of the now re-programmed ‘yatra’ is to project and promote Yediyurappa’s son and BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra as his political heir.

“Moreover, the yatra is also a pretext to consolidate his base among the Lingayat community. Yediyurappa still has the wherewithal to swing the votes of the community. There are apprehensions that if the tour succeeds, he will have more say in selecting candidates for the 2023 elections,” a source says.

“It is well known that he wants to promote his son,” the source says, hinting that the BJP might not entirely be averse to the proposition.

In the BJP, there are already several leaders whose children have fought elections or are aspirants for the party ticket in the next elections, the legislator points out.

There is a very slim chance that the party will give a go-ahead for the ‘yatra’ or will allow Yediyurappa room to wield any significant influence in the run-up to the elections, the legislator adds.