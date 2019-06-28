JC Wadiyar birth centenary from July 18

The erstwhile royal family of Mysuru has made all arrangements for the birth centenary celebrations of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar on July 18 in Mysuru and on July 20 in Bengaluru Palace.

Member of the royal family, also president of His Highness Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (SDNR) Foundation, Pramoda Devi said, "Governor Vajubhai Vala will inaugurate the function at the Durbar Hall in the Mysuru Palace. Several programmes have been planned throughout the year to mark the celebrations."

Former Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi will deliver the keynote address while artistes from National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA) will present a symphony orchestra in the evening.

The CD, which contains 94 kritis composed by Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, will be released on the occasion, she said.

Earlier to it, the renovated Jaganmohan Palace Art Gallery will be inaugurated. Members of the erstwhile royal families from across the nation will be present on the occasion.

She said that the public is allowed to enjoy the 90-minute symphony orchestra performed by NCTA artistes, on the Palace premises. LED screens and seating arrangements will be made for the people, she said.

Awards

The foundation will honour 10 achievers from different fields such as Sanskrit, Kannada, Philosophy, Wildlife, classical music, sports, yoga and agriculture. An award will be instituted for a progressive farmer in order to encourage farming activities. The names of the achievers were finalised by a committee of 15 members, Wadiyar said.

Pramoda Devi said that it is left to the state government whether to join hands in celebrating the birth centenary.

Land dispute

Replying to a query, Pramoda Devi said, "Though the court has ordered that Garikemala, the land opposite the Jayamarthanda Gate belongs to the family, and has directed the government to issue khata, the government is not issuing the documents. However, the government has assured of issuing the documents this year."

To another question, she said that a few senior political leaders created a dispute over the ownership of the Mysuru Palace.

No politics

When asked if she will join politics, Pramoda Devi said that she is not interested in it.