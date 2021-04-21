K-SET exams postponed again amid rise in Covid cases

University of Mysore (UoM), the nodal agency that conducts the Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship, has postponed the examination for the second time.

In a communication issued by K-SET convener H Rajashekar, the UoM has mentioned that the examination scheduled for has for April 25 has been cancelled due to the weekend lockdown and the next dates will be announced shortly on its website http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

This is the second time that the UoM has postponed the examination. Earlier, the varsity had scheduled the K-SET for April 11 and it was postponed to April 25. The tests were scheduled for 41 subjects as per UGC guidelines. The examination was planned at 11 nodal centres across the state.