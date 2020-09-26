25kg ganja seized from agricultural field in Kalaburagi, 2 arrested

25kg ganja seized from farm in Kalaburagi, 2 arrested

  • Sep 26 2020, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 22:34 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner N Satheesh Kumar said a total of 25 kg of ganja was seized from an agricultural field on the outskirts of Herur (B) village of the taluk on Friday.

Two persons have been arrested in this regard. The arrested have been identified as Shivappa Bakari( 42) and Devendrappa Bakari (48).

Acting on a definite tip-off that ganja was being grown in the middle of tur crop farm on agriculture land, a police team under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Dekka Kishore Babu and Deputy Commissioner of Police(Crime) Srikanth Kattimani carried out the operation.

A complaint has been registered at Farhatabad police station and the arrested have been remanded to judicial custody

