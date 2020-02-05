85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana kickstarts in Kalaburagi

85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana kickstarts on grand note in Kalaburagi

Gururaj B R
Gururaj B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi ,
  • Feb 05 2020, 10:53am ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 10:53am ist
About 60 art troupes from various parts of the state took part in the procession. (DH Photo)

 The 85th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana kick-started on a grand note in Kalaburagi on Wednesday morning. 

The procession carrying the president of the Sammelana in a specially decorated chariot began from Dr S M Pandit Ranga Mandir. 

About 60 art troupes from various parts of the state took part in the procession.

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kalaburagi
Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana
Kannada Sahitya Sammelana
Comments (+)
 