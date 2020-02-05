85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana kickstarts on grand note in Kalaburagi

The 85th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana kick-started on a grand note in Kalaburagi on Wednesday morning.
The procession carrying the president of the Sammelana in a specially decorated chariot began from Dr S M Pandit Ranga Mandir.
About 60 art troupes from various parts of the state took part in the procession.
