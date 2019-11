Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will inaugurate the airport at 1.35 pm at a function organised on the airport premises.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others will take part in the inagural function.

The 3.25 km runway laid at Kalaburagi airport is the second longest runway in the state after the runway at KIA.