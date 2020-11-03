Gram Panchayat member murdered in Kalaburagi

Gram Panchayat member murdered in Kalaburagi's Kailash Nagar

The deceased has been identified as Shivalingappa Bhushetty

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Nov 03 2020, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 12:43 ist
The reason for the murder is not known. Credit: iStock Photo

A 53-year-old Kadganchi Gram Panchayat member has been murdered with lethal weapons by unidentified miscreants at Kailash Nagar of Kalaburagi on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Shivalingappa Bhushetty, a member of Kadaganchi Gram Panchayat in Aland taluk. 

He had been staying in a rented house for some months in Kailasa Nagar. The incident took place when he was standing near his house at around 11 pm on Monday night, the police explained. 

The reason for the murder is not known. A case has been registered at Raghavendra Nagar Police station.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kalaburagi
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Trump needs a polling error bigger than 2016 to win

Trump needs a polling error bigger than 2016 to win

Fears of violence, vote rigging beset US election eve

Fears of violence, vote rigging beset US election eve

DH Toon | 'Love jihad': 'Charge Cupid under Arms Act'

DH Toon | 'Love jihad': 'Charge Cupid under Arms Act'

It’s time we called 2020 a gap year

It’s time we called 2020 a gap year

Telegram Messenger gets new features

Telegram Messenger gets new features

 