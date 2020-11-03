Gram Panchayat member murdered in Kalaburagi's Kailash Nagar

A 53-year-old Kadganchi Gram Panchayat member has been murdered with lethal weapons by unidentified miscreants at Kailash Nagar of Kalaburagi on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Shivalingappa Bhushetty, a member of Kadaganchi Gram Panchayat in Aland taluk.

He had been staying in a rented house for some months in Kailasa Nagar. The incident took place when he was standing near his house at around 11 pm on Monday night, the police explained.

The reason for the murder is not known. A case has been registered at Raghavendra Nagar Police station.